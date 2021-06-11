7 On Your Side: Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage

Why the deliveryman chose to roll two steel rib tires down a steep set of stairs remains a mystery to Mordechai Seelfreund.
"He could've left them on the side...still have space on the steps," Seelfreund said.
Usually packages are left on the porch of his Borough Park townhome, but his Ring camera caught the entire tire roll on video.
Two Bridgestone light truck 10-ply tires for his van hit his door.
The tires are for the vehicle which he uses as a volunteer EMT, and for his plumbing business.
In the Ring footage, the tires are lugged onto his property, then the FedEx driver decides to send the wheels bouncing down the steps. 80-plus pounds of rubber slammed into his basement door, splintering the molding, breaking the lock and denting the door.
"The entire area, you see it cracked, you see it popped off - we found it on the floor," Seelfreund said.
Seelfreund complained to FedEx and sent it to a repairman who came up with an estimate.
"He said, 'I can have someone fix it for $500, that's all I can give,'" said Seelfreund.
He says they would not debate the price.
So Seelfreund contacted 7 On Your Side, and 7 On Your Side forwarded FedEx the video of their employee freewheeling the delivery.
Within days, FedEx FedExed a check for almost $1,200.
In a statement, they said, 'The safe and secure handling of our customers' shipments is a top priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused by the situation.'
