Nobel Prize winner finds out he won after fellow winner rings doorbell

The World Food Program on Friday won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

Two American economists based at Stanford University have won the Nobel Prize in economics for their research that improved how auctions work.The Nobel Committee says the work of Paul Milgrom, 72, and Robert Wilson, 83, has benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world.The two happen to be neighbors, so when the Nobel committee was unable to reach Milgrom, Wilson walked next door in the middle of the night to ring his doorbell and share the news.Their research has influenced everything from how Google sells ads, to the way the government sells off public airwaves to telecommunication companies.----------