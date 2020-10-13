Society

Nobel Prize winner finds out he won after fellow winner rings doorbell

By Eyewitness News
Two American economists based at Stanford University have won the Nobel Prize in economics for their research that improved how auctions work.

The Nobel Committee says the work of Paul Milgrom, 72, and Robert Wilson, 83, has benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world.

ALSO READ | Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial

The two happen to be neighbors, so when the Nobel committee was unable to reach Milgrom, Wilson walked next door in the middle of the night to ring his doorbell and share the news.

Their research has influenced everything from how Google sells ads, to the way the government sells off public airwaves to telecommunication companies.

ALSO READ | Nobel Peace Prize 2020: The World Food Program wins
EMBED More News Videos

The World Food Program on Friday won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynobel prize
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Former First Lady of NYC passes away
Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions
Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' White House says
Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window
New COVID testing plan could reopen flights between NY-London
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Show More
Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
Major retailer ends deal with nearly century-old Bronx sports shop
Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
Woman recovering after police save her, her dog from pit bull attack
AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State
More TOP STORIES News