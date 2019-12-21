NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 5-year-old boy is making a huge difference with material arts.
Ariel Bach practices Taekwondo in New York. He created the "Kicking for Healthy Kids" initiative.
It promotes a healthy lifestyle and diet for children across the country.
Ariel raises 5 dollars for every hour he trains and then he donates it to charity.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
5-year-old creates healthy initiative, raises money for charity with TaeKwonDo
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News