5-year-old creates healthy initiative, raises money for charity with TaeKwonDo

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 5-year-old boy is making a huge difference with material arts.

Ariel Bach practices Taekwondo in New York. He created the "Kicking for Healthy Kids" initiative.

It promotes a healthy lifestyle and diet for children across the country.

Ariel raises 5 dollars for every hour he trains and then he donates it to charity.

