Stonewall Riots: New York Historical Society looks back at 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- June marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, and this summer, the New York Historical Society is looking back on the movement.There are several exhibitions at the New York Historical Society that honor World Pride.The "Letting Loose and Fighting Back" exhibition features photos, flyers and ephemera. It looks back at nightlife before and after the Stonewall Uprising 50 years ago.Bars like the Stonewall Inn offered LGBTQ community members places to gather and express themselves, but these nightlife spots weren't always safe. Police raids targeted offensive and indecent behavior.Another exhibition called "By the Force of Our Presence" culls from the Lesbian herstory archives that have been around for 45 years.Flavia Rando helped curate the exhibition, which features artwork that is both joyful and at times filled with fury. There are also books, manuscripts and items belonging to Mabel Hampton who was born in 1902."Though she had no organization, she lived her life openly as a lesbian... an African American lesbian, so she made a difference," Rando said."Say it Loud, Out and Proud" is a timeline of 50 years of the Pride March. The Pride March has called for equality over the decades, in spite of setbacks and continuing challenges.----------