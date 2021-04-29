NYC plans to fully reopen July 1 pending state approval, Mayor de Blasio says

The mayor declared, "This is going to be the summer of New York City" during the announcement in a televised interview Thursday morning.
Mayor de Blasio said he is able to determine that, "based on all the progress we've made, we are ready to reopen full strength."
"I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again," he said.
Of course, this is actually all up to the state, the mayor acknowledged during the interview.
"What I'm saying as leader of New York City, we are ready to come back and come back strong," de Blasio said. "The data and the science are saying out loud, it's time to come back."
Meantime, walk-in vaccinations are now open to all residents 16 years of age and older at state-run mass vaccination sites in New York.
That means starting Thursday morning no appointment is necessary if you visit a state-run vaccine site like the Javits Center in Manhattan and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
There's one caveat, though. You don't need an appointment at the state-run sites if you're getting your first shot.
But you do need an appointment for your second dose.
This all comes as restrictions at bars and restaurants are set to be lifted throughout the month of May in the state.
