PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- A new survey is telling us what we've known for years, New York City is the best city in the world!
Time Out Magazine and Tapestry Research quizzed 34,000 city-dwellers. They asked about food, drink, culture, music, nightlife, sociability, happiness, community, progress and attractiveness.
Researchers noted New York City's diversity, culture, and food and drinks.
"They don't call NYC the capital of the world for nothing. Other cities beat it for specific factors, but it was the Big Apple that came out on top overall - in large part thanks to its ongoing diverse and accepting vibes. As the rest of America struggles with a rising wave of isolationism, New Yorkers voted their city the most diverse in the world, as well as number one for culture and two and three respectively for eating and drinking. Lady Liberty would be proud," reported Will Gleason, Time Out New York.
The top 10 cities out of 48, according to the survey, are New York, Melbourne, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, Berlin, Glasgow, Paris, and Tokyo.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
New York City ranks number 1 best city in the world in survey
TOP STORIES
Show More