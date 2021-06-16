New York City renaming 16 parks in honor of Black American experience

Society

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials are announcing the renaming of 16 parks across the city in honor of the Black American experience in NYC.

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver will join New York State Sen. Jose Serrano, New York State Assembly Member Amanda Septimo, New York City Council Member Vanessa Gibson and former City Council Member and daughter of the late Rev. Wendell Foster, Helen Dianne Foster, are making the announcement on Wednesday.

The newly named spaces represent educators, Civil Rights leaders, pioneers in the LGBTQ+ community, entertainers, novelists, playwrights, abolitionists and more.

There was a movement last summer to rename the 15-acre Mullaly Park in the Highbridge section of the Bronx. The park was named after a man who is credited as the Father of Bronx Parks, but is also notorious for his racist views.



To honor a commitment made in November to rename Mullaly Park and Recreation Center, the event is being held at the park to showcase its planned new name.

Last June, the agency pledged to continue to demonstrate how it stands in solidarity with the Black community in its fight to combat systemic racism.

Since then, NYC Parks has named 28 parks spaces in honor of the Black experience.

