New York City SantaCon canceled due to COVID pandemic

"All of the reindeer got the 'rona," a post of the event's website says, "so the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment."
SantaCon raises money for charity, but some of its booze-fueled antics in the past have made the event unpopular with many New Yorkers.
The event was canceled Thursday, the same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state recorded nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases and 67 new deaths.
