NYC to combat trash, graffiti complaints with City Cleanup Corps

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would be adding 10,000 jobs with the newly created City Cleanup Corps.The first 500 jobs are posted at nyc.gov/ccc with 500 more expected to be added soon. The mayor said the city would hire the full 10,000 jobs by July.Mayor de Blasio called it an important part of the city's Recovery for All.The Corps will address resident complaints of trash piling up across the city following last year's pandemic-caused budget cuts.It will focus on 33 neighborhoods the de Blasio administration identified as those hardest hit by coronavirus.The positions will pay $15 an hour.The jobs will last for the year 2021 and will be reassessed after that, de Blasio said.They are being funded by federal stimulus funds.The goal of the City Cleanup Corps will be to eradicate graffiti, beautify the city's parks, and maintain the Open Streets program.----------