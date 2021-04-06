reopen nyc

NYC to combat trash, graffiti complaints with City Cleanup Corps

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw Video: Mayor launches City Cleanup Corps

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would be adding 10,000 jobs with the newly created City Cleanup Corps.

The first 500 jobs are posted at nyc.gov/ccc with 500 more expected to be added soon. The mayor said the city would hire the full 10,000 jobs by July.

Mayor de Blasio called it an important part of the city's Recovery for All.

The Corps will address resident complaints of trash piling up across the city following last year's pandemic-caused budget cuts.

It will focus on 33 neighborhoods the de Blasio administration identified as those hardest hit by coronavirus.

The positions will pay $15 an hour.

The jobs will last for the year 2021 and will be reassessed after that, de Blasio said.

They are being funded by federal stimulus funds.

The goal of the City Cleanup Corps will be to eradicate graffiti, beautify the city's parks, and maintain the Open Streets program.

ALSO TRENDING | Video: Golden retriever steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
EMBED More News Videos

Talk about a real newshound! A reporter was upstaged by a golden retriever that jumped into the shot, stole her microphone and ran off.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybill de blasiocoronavirus new york citygarbagetrashreopen nycgraffiticoronavirus pandemicsanitation worker
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: Rise in cases due to variants and young people, CDC says
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
Easter Sunday: Worshippers pleased to attend in-person services once again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Rise in cases due to variants and young people, CDC says
Girl, 9, calls 911 to report her family's triple murder-suicide
Victims sitting in a Bentley targeted by drive-by shooters
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
Residents ages 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine in New York
Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base: Authorities
Show More
Woman helps provide free cab rides for scared Asian New Yorkers
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
New video shows hate crime suspect who punched Asian worker
Woman arrested for allegedly firing gun inside Bronx bodega
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
More TOP STORIES News