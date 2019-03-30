Society

Upper West Side woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Sandra Bookman has the story.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- They say you should never ask a lady her age, but a woman celebrating her birthday on the Upper West Side is proud to say how old she is.

Ruth Rosner was born in 1916, and just turned 103.

Rosner is sharp as a tack. So, what is her secret for staying young?

"I have never stopped learning, I have never stopped caring, and my overall message is that love will overcome hate, greed, lust and all of the other miserable things we're in," she said.

Rosner wore a special pin that read aging to perfection.'

Related topics:
societyupper west sidenew york citymanhattanbirthday100 years
