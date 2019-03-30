Upper West Side woman celebrates 103rd birthday

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- They say you should never ask a lady her age, but a woman celebrating her birthday on the Upper West Side is proud to say how old she is.Ruth Rosner was born in 1916, and just turned 103.Rosner is sharp as a tack. So, what is her secret for staying young?"I have never stopped learning, I have never stopped caring, and my overall message is that love will overcome hate, greed, lust and all of the other miserable things we're in," she said.Rosner wore a special pin that read aging to perfection.'----------