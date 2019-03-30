UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- They say you should never ask a lady her age, but a woman celebrating her birthday on the Upper West Side is proud to say how old she is.
Ruth Rosner was born in 1916, and just turned 103.
Rosner is sharp as a tack. So, what is her secret for staying young?
"I have never stopped learning, I have never stopped caring, and my overall message is that love will overcome hate, greed, lust and all of the other miserable things we're in," she said.
Rosner wore a special pin that read aging to perfection.'
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Upper West Side woman celebrates 103rd birthday
TOP STORIES
Show More