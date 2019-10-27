wegmans

New York City's first Wegmans supermarket opens

By Eyewitness News
NAVY YARD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Popular supermarket chain Wegmans has opened its first location in New York City.

The official opening of the Brooklyn store on Flushing Avenue at the Brooklyn Navy Yard happened Sunday at 7 a.m.

"The Brooklyn community has been eagerly awaiting the opening date for this store," Vice President and District Manager Todd Ferrera said. "We can't wait to celebrate with everyone."

The family run chain's new 74,000 square-foot location includes 100 seats for the in-store market cafe, made-to-order sushi, a burger bar, a brick-oven pizzeria, a salad bar and a bar that serves food, wine, beer and spirits.

The store employs approximately 540 people, the majority of whom are hired locally, and 216 of those positions are full time with benefits.

These positions include entry-level management, customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks.

Rendering of the new Wegman's location in Brooklyn


Wegmans placed second in the "2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For," which is based on results of a survey of more than 310,000 employees

Full-time job applicants can visit jobs.wegmans.com or call 347-652-2424 for more information.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
w
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrooklyn navy yardbrooklynnew york citywegmansjobs
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEGMANS
Man charged with filming up skirts of women at NJ supermarket
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Shopper shocked by surprise snake on cart in NY supermarket
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Search for gunman after teen fatally shot on basketball court
LI man killed in multi-vehicle crash on New Jersey Turnpike
New York City subway system marks 115th anniversary
AccuWeather Alert: Wet and windy
Customer fights robber who stole tip jar from NYC restaurant
Police: Man attacked, robbed inside NYC hospital bathroom
Show More
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Proposed bill would ban non-essential helicopters in NYC
Southwest denies cameras were hidden in plane bathroom
NASA administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Trump administration banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
More TOP STORIES News