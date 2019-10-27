New York City's first Wegmans supermarket opens

The official opening of the Brooklyn store on Flushing Avenue at the Brooklyn Navy Yard happened Sunday at 7 a.m.
"The Brooklyn community has been eagerly awaiting the opening date for this store," Vice President and District Manager Todd Ferrera said. "We can't wait to celebrate with everyone."
The family run chain's new 74,000 square-foot location includes 100 seats for the in-store market cafe, made-to-order sushi, a burger bar, a brick-oven pizzeria, a salad bar and a bar that serves food, wine, beer and spirits.
The store employs approximately 540 people, the majority of whom are hired locally, and 216 of those positions are full time with benefits.
These positions include entry-level management, customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks.
Rendering of the new Wegman's location in Brooklyn
Wegmans placed second in the "2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For," which is based on results of a survey of more than 310,000 employees
Full-time job applicants can visit jobs.wegmans.com or call 347-652-2424 for more information.
