Happy trails: NYPD detective, horse retire after decades on the job

CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) -- A veteran NYPD detective rode off into retirement along with his trusted partner after decades of service.

Det. John Reilly and his horse Trooper both retired from their patrol in Central Park on Thursday.

Reilly spend the last 34 years on the force and spent 25 of those years with the Mounted Unit.

Trooper joins his partner in retirement after 11 years on the job.

Congratulations to both Det. Reilly and Trooper!

