NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June

The officer took his life on Saturday afternoon on Staten Island.
The Sergeant's Benevolent Association tweeted saying,
Once again terrible news. Tonight the NYPD lost a sergeant to suicide. We ask that everyone pray for his family, friends and Co-workers. The NYPD continues to go through a difficult time. We know you won’t call the Dept if you need help please call the SBA please! 🙏➕👮♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e473M5MuWK— SBA (@SBANYPD) July 27, 2019
Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement saying these tragedies cannot continue.
If you or anyone you know is having trouble coping, you are urged to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255
NYPD officers can call the Employee Assistance Unit at 646-610-6730 or the Chaplains Unit at 212-473-2363
