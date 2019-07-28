Society

NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June

By Eyewitness News
NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- Another member of the NYPD has died by suicide - making it the fifth one since June. NYPD officer dies by suicide; fifth since June.

The officer took his life on Saturday afternoon on Staten Island.

The Sergeant's Benevolent Association tweeted saying,



Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement saying these tragedies cannot continue.

If you or anyone you know is having trouble coping, you are urged to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255

NYPD officers can call the Employee Assistance Unit at 646-610-6730 or the Chaplains Unit at 212-473-2363

