Once again terrible news. Tonight the NYPD lost a sergeant to suicide. We ask that everyone pray for his family, friends and Co-workers. The NYPD continues to go through a difficult time. We know you won’t call the Dept if you need help please call the SBA please! 🙏➕👮‍♀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e473M5MuWK — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 27, 2019

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- Another member of the NYPD has died by suicide - making it the fifth one since June. NYPD officer dies by suicide; fifth since June.The officer took his life on Saturday afternoon on Staten Island.The Sergeant's Benevolent Association tweeted saying,Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement saying these tragedies cannot continue.If you or anyone you know is having trouble coping, you are urged to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255NYPD officers can call the Employee Assistance Unit at 646-610-6730 or the Chaplains Unit at 212-473-2363----------