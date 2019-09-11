September 11: Reading of the names of those killed on 9/11- watch on-demand video of the ceremony here

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5531472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See abc7NY coverage of the ceremony in Lower Manhattan, and the reading of the names of those lost on September 11, 2001.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5531702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> abc7NY brings you coverage of the official New York City ceremony commemorating September 11th, 2001 and the people we lost.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5532117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7NY coverage of the 9/11 ceremony in New York City.

NEW YORK -- Here are on-demand video clips of today's ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001.Reading of the Names: Last Names A through CeReading of the Names: Last Names F and GReading of the Names: Last Names starring with O through Q