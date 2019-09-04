september 11th

Photos: Up close look at the World Trade Center's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'

By Mike Waterhouse

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- The "Tribute in Light" will shine once again as a memorial to the victims in the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

The display consists of 88 7,000-watt lights that are set up on the roof of a parking garage near the Battery Park Tunnel -- just blocks from where the World Trade Center's Twin Towers once stood.

Eyewitness News got close-up access to the lights in 2017, and we were able to bring them to you in the photos above.

Also, we used our 360 camera, which allows you to experience what it's like to be inside the lights. Check it out here (requires Chrome or the Facebook app to view):

Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget," and drawing attention to the terror attacks' continued toll on first responders.

Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 19 years.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.

