4-year-old girl calls 911 and saves mother's life at home in New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are praising a quick-thinking 4-year-old girl who they say saved her mother's life by calling 911,Franklin Township police released details of the incident, saying dispatchers received the call from a home on Bartle Road shortly before 8 a.m. December 6.They learned that the caller was 4-year-old Isla Glaser, who said that her mom had fallen down and needed help. She was able to provide all the information needed to get help to the house quickly, police said.When two officers arrived, they found the door was locked but they spoke to Isla through the door and instructed her to drag a chair over she could reach the lock.She unlocked the door, and first responders came in to provide aid to her mother, Haley Glaser, who was unconscious on the floor.As that was happening, police say Isla gave her three younger siblings breakfast and assured them that "mommy was going to be ok."Haley Glaser is recovering at home after being treated for four days at a local hospital.The officers and dispatchers involved are planning a visit to the family's home on Wednesday to commend Isla for a job well done.----------