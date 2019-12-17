Society

4-year-old girl calls 911 and saves mother's life at home in New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are praising a quick-thinking 4-year-old girl who they say saved her mother's life by calling 911,

Franklin Township police released details of the incident, saying dispatchers received the call from a home on Bartle Road shortly before 8 a.m. December 6.

They learned that the caller was 4-year-old Isla Glaser, who said that her mom had fallen down and needed help. She was able to provide all the information needed to get help to the house quickly, police said.

When two officers arrived, they found the door was locked but they spoke to Isla through the door and instructed her to drag a chair over she could reach the lock.

She unlocked the door, and first responders came in to provide aid to her mother, Haley Glaser, who was unconscious on the floor.

As that was happening, police say Isla gave her three younger siblings breakfast and assured them that "mommy was going to be ok."

Haley Glaser is recovering at home after being treated for four days at a local hospital.

The officers and dispatchers involved are planning a visit to the family's home on Wednesday to commend Isla for a job well done.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfranklin townshipsomerset county911 callchildren
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Search on for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Staten Island boy, 16, fatally shot following dispute
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Show More
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Large fire burns through NJ warehouse, causing partial roof collapse
Vigil in East Harlem for 3-year-old boy fatally struck by pickup truck
Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into CT classroom
More TOP STORIES News