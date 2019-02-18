An anonymous act of kindness by a New Jersey police officer to a pregnant waitress has gone viral.Courtney English works at the Lamp Post Diner in Gloucester Township. Last week she received a $100 tip on a check that was less than ten dollars total.It came from a Voorhees police officer who wanted to remain anonymous.But he did leave a message on the check saying, "Enjoy your first, you will never forget it."English is due on April 1, and says she will continue serving at the diner until the end of the month.----------