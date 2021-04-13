Society

Police officers help family after baby delivered in bathroom of New Jersey home

Police officers help family deliver baby in bathroom of New Jersey home

WOOD-RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Meet Nico - he made his grand entrance in his parents' bathroom in New Jersey.

It happened at 2:30 in the morning on Good Friday - once the contractions began, dad started packing for the hospital. Their second child had other plans

"The head I delivered myself. The rest of the body, thankfully my husband was there for that," said Sasha Jackson

Two pushes and baby Nico was born. He did not wait for officers to arrive, but he did need some medical assistance.



"The baby was actually still blue at the time. Wrapped him up in a blanket, checking for a pulse...asked my partner for a bulb syringe," said Wood-Ridge Police Officer Mike Mueller, "A short time later, he gave us a little squeak. His color started coming through his body."

Officers Mike Mueller and Rob Cangialosi not only got the baby breathing, but they also tied his umbilical cord with the father's shoelace.

"As long as the family is healthy, baby is healthy - it's a good day for us," said Officer Cangialosi.

The happy delivery doesn't end there. A few days later, the same officers came back for a surprise house call.

They gave baby Nico a police outfit, and older brother Sashs got a toy police car - and he got to check out the real cruiser.

"You couldn't wish for two better policemen to arrive," said Nico's father, Michael.

The Jacksons now have two healthy boys. Each of the officers has two boys themselves. They will always share that magical night when little Nico decided to arrive two days early.

ALSO READ | Surviving preemie twin released after 14 months at New York hospitals
Joe Torres reports on the girl who born at 23 weeks and weighing just 1 pound at birth.



