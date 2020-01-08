Society

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after visiting Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON -- In a stunning declaration, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent."

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday evening also said they intend to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America.

Before marrying Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was the American actress known as Meghan Markle. The royal couple has a baby son Archie.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in a statement. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support her majesty the queen."

Harry, 35, is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and is 6th in line to the British throne.

---

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Statement:

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyabc7ny instagramroyal familyprince harrymeghan markle
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Garbage truck crashes into LI home, injuring 1 person
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Americans waste enough food to feed everyone in France, feds say
Show More
MTA pulls newest subway cars over ongoing door problems
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
LIVE | Cuomo delivers State of the State speech in Albany
1 year after NJ hit and run, family still desperate for answers
More TOP STORIES News