HOLIDAY

Royal family Christmas cards: See official holiday photos of Prince William, Prince Harry's families

EMBED </>More Videos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used a photo from their wedding for their Christmas card. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP|Chris Allerton via AP)

The British royal family is sharing some Christmas cuteness: Both Prince William and Prince Harry shared their family's holiday cards on Friday.

The cards are reflective of the royal brothers' big year. For Prince Harry, it was the first Christmas card with his wife, Meghan Markle, now known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The pair were married in May, and the card features a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.

RELATED PHOTOS: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan through the years


For Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, it was their first Christmas card as a family of five. Their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months, all beamed in the sweet family pic. The photo was taken outdoors at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

RELATED PHOTOS: William, Kate and their royal family through the years
RELATED STORIES:

The royal baby and the line to the British throne

Prince Harry, Meghan to move to Frogmore Cottage in 2019
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykate middletonMeghan Markleprince harryprince williamroyal familychristmasholiday
HOLIDAY
Public weighs in on Holland Tunnel decorations debate
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Miracle at the 42nd Precinct: Jail cells turned into holiday display
Kids on Long Island invited to exchange toy guns for other toys
More holiday
SOCIETY
Newtown marks 6th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Public weighs in on Holland Tunnel decorations debate
Remembering the Newtown shooting victims
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
More Society
Top Stories
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Newtown marks 6th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
WATCH: Michael Cohen speaks exclusively on 'GMA'
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Water main break disrupts service, closes street in NJ
Show More
Gov. Cuomo tours L-train subway tunnel ahead of shutdown
Man robbed and shot in Brownsville; suspects sought
Stethoscopes are loaded with bacteria, study shows
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
More News