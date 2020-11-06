Society

Program helps get veterans out of NYC and into fresh air to help maintain their mental health

By
HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A program in New Jersey is helping veterans, bringing them together to improve health and wellness while getting outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The training program is the brainchild of Mark Otto, executive director of the United War Veterans Council.

He employs rucksacks that hold at least 25 pounds to make the workout harder, but these veterans have a lot more than that on their shoulders.

"We've been doing this health and wellness program with at-risk veterans," Otto said. These veterans are dealing a multitude of issues, from PTSD to TBI (traumatic brain injury) to addiction problems to homelessness to legal complications. Some or all of it."

Related: Air Force vet honored for service, selfless work at home in NJ

And it turns out a hike together works wonders. The vets come from one of two different rehab facilities, one in Times Square and the other in Queens.

"You can imagine with COVID in particular, everyone's in isolation," Otto said. "People are dealing with all these types of issues, to be in isolation with 45 other male veterans cohabitating is really tough."

This program has been around for four years, and the trips happen once a week.

"I love the city, but it's nice to get out," veteran Omar Essa said. "It's nice to get somewhere quiet and actually hear bugs and birds and stuff instead of car horns."

Otto says this kind of activity heals, strengthens, clarifies and calms.

"Peace of mind is, you know, you can't put a price on it," veteran Trevor Hudal said. "I could stay out here all day."

It's all about being together and healing outside, a group of eight to 10 people hiking and enjoying nature.

"You have the ability to take off the mask every now then when you have some space," veteran Liam Lynch said. "And it's nice to be able to feel the fresh air."

From the projects to the military: Coast Guard veteran credits Hispanic culture and values

They also walked through a neighborhood and heard shout outs from people along the way.

"It was beautiful to see people coming out in the community, waving, offering their appreciation," Lynch said.

They were curious of the program and offered thanks to the veterans.

"It's very humbling when people thank us for our service," veteran Jesus Hernandez said. "You know, I was young. I was 17."

A shared burden weighs less, and shared joy means even more.

"It's cool because I have my best friends here," Hudal said. "Some of them have been in combat, some of them haven't."

But together, they can learn from shared experiences in a safe and open place.

"It's better than running," Otto said. "You're walking, so it's easier to actually get out there, walk and talk and socialize with other people."

Join us: ABC7NY and the United War Veterans Council unite to mark Veterans Day and support our Veterans

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymonmouth countysandy hookhealthexerciseaddictionhomelessabc7ny instagramveteransveterans dayhikingmental wellnessptsdveteran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Cuomo increasing National Guard at airports to enforce COVID rules
Cars under water, street flooded after NYC water main break
Election reaction: Long Island has become Trump country
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
Show More
ID theft leaves NJ couple on the hook for $5K in unemployment payments
Mets GM Van Wagenen leaving team following change in ownership
COVID News: CT rolls back Phase 3 reopening, adds new restrictions
NYPD officer accused of prejudice, sexist comments online
Murphy names head of NJ cannabis panel to set up legal weed
More TOP STORIES News