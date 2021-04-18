Society

Queens Sikh community mourns victims of FedEx mass shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Queens Sikh community mourns victims of FedEx mass shooting

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Queens is more than 700 miles from Indianapolis, but heartbreak knows no distance.

The pain and the loss there is also being felt locally as the Sikh Cultural Society of Richmond Hill holds a candlelight vigil for the victims.

They pray every day. The center is open from 4 a.m. until 11 p.m. so that members of the Sikh community of New York can worship in peace. They only wish their fellow Sikhs in Indianapolis could have worked in peace.



Four members of their faith were murdered in the FedEx mass shooting. Most of the employees of that large processing facility are Sikhs. Half of the victims who were killed are members of the Sikh community are from large and loving families. That hits home in Queens.

EMBED More News Videos

The coroner's office has released the names of the eight people who were fatally shot when a man opened fire at a FedEx plant in Indianapolis.



"It's really hard to find a safe place. We are finding so many cases of gun violence. Guns are so easily accessible - no background check, " said 18-year-old Jasmeen Kaur.

The candlelight vigil will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities have still not pinpointed a motive for the bloodshed. Brandon Hole, 19, used to work at the Fed Ex processing facility and that his family and law enforcement knew of his mental illness -- yet he was able to purchase two firearms last year, legally.

Officials say Brandon Hole killed himself after claiming so many innocent workers. It's not clear if he meant to target members of the Sikh community or if they just happen to make up most of the work force at the facility.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrichmond hillnew york cityqueensmass shootingshootingvigil
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Day care center raid turns up drugs, guns cash: Police
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment
Man injured as firefighters battle blaze in home with heavy clutter
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Show More
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
More TOP STORIES News