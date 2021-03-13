Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in her hometown of Brooklyn

It is a lasting tribute to the late justice.
The bronze sculpture features two steps at its base, signifying Ginsburg's climb to reach the nation's high court.
RELATED | New mural honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg going up in East Village
"We must carry Justice Ginsburg's torch of justice. We have to insure that women have equal, economic opportunities," Democratic New York Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said at the unveiling. "Justice Ginsburg's force on the bench is surely missed, but her legacy will live on."
A proclamation was also issued declaring March 15 as "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day" in Brooklyn. That day would have been her 88th birthday.
This is New York City's 7th statue honoring a woman.
RELATED | Rutgers residence hall renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip