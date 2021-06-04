Society

Ridgewood Police Department unveils 1st Pride themed patrol vehicle

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Ridgewood Police Department unveiled its first Pride themed patrol vehicle.

The vehicle took to the street Friday, with two large rainbow stripes, flags and lettering on both sides of the Chevy Tahoe.

During Pride Month, the car will serve as a symbol of the department's year-round commitment to equality.

ALSO READ | Pride Month 2021: What to know about its history, events, parades

The goal of this outreach project is to encourage positive relations with all residents, especially the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We are proud to serve and protect all citizens, regardless of their sexual identification or orientation" Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said. "We see this patrol vehicle as a visual reminder of our intent to be an inclusive law enforcement organization."

Pride Month takes place annually in June and is meant to pay homage to the 1969 Stonewall uprising which helped spark the modern gay rights movement.

The vehicle is just one aspect of the Village of Ridgewood's celebration of Pride Month.

ALSO READ | Danielle Savre of 'Station 19' donates eggs to surrogate to help gay best friends start family

The cruiser will be on display at Saturday's Pride Celebration, which will be held in Van Neste Square, starting at 2 p.m.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyridgewoodbergen countypridelgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthpolicelgbt
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Powerful thunderstorms hit Tri-State
2nd woman accuses Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct
Woman dead after SUV plunges into NY canal
Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: 'You are not alone'
13-year-old arrested in hate crime assault on Sikh teen at mall
NYC to continue school mask mandates as state drops requirement
Teacher, principal on leave after student's project on Hitler
Show More
Bronx DA Darcel Clark vows to win battle against gun violence
2 slashed during dispute on subway, 2nd incident in matter of hours
More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from NJ home
Queens DA moves to dismiss charges against 3 in 1996 double murder
Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California
More TOP STORIES News