Ridgewood Police Department unveils 1st Pride themed patrol vehicle

The vehicle took to the street Friday, with two large rainbow stripes, flags and lettering on both sides of the Chevy Tahoe.
During Pride Month, the car will serve as a symbol of the department's year-round commitment to equality.
The goal of this outreach project is to encourage positive relations with all residents, especially the LGBTQIA+ community.
"We are proud to serve and protect all citizens, regardless of their sexual identification or orientation" Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said. "We see this patrol vehicle as a visual reminder of our intent to be an inclusive law enforcement organization."
Pride Month takes place annually in June and is meant to pay homage to the 1969 Stonewall uprising which helped spark the modern gay rights movement.
The vehicle is just one aspect of the Village of Ridgewood's celebration of Pride Month.
The cruiser will be on display at Saturday's Pride Celebration, which will be held in Van Neste Square, starting at 2 p.m.
