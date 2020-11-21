coronavirus new york city

Rockefeller Center rink in New York City opens amid coronavirus pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ice skating is returning to Rockefeller Center.

The famous rink will welcome back skaters from now through January 21.

Due to health concerns, there's a limit on the number of skaters allowed at one time.

Tickets are available through appointment-only with daily hours between 9 a.m. and midnight.

The first day of skating won't start until 2 p.m., and only a few time slots were still available as of Friday afternoon.

The rink at Rockefeller Center first opened in 1936 and averages more than a quarter-million annual visitors.

