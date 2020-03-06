Society

Sade Baderinwa moderates United Nation's celebration of International Women's Day

UNITED NATIONS (WABC) -- The United Nations celebrated International Women's Day with a special event day on Friday.

Gender equality activists from around the world recognized the next generation of women and female leaders.

Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa moderated the event.

International Women's Day is a time to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women to improve their countries and communities.

This year's theme is realizing women's rights.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote in the U.S. and March is Women's History Month so there's no better time to shine a light on where things stand in relation to gender equality.

Join Eyewitness News Anchor Sade Baderinwa Saturday night at 7 p.m. as we take an in-depth look at the past, present, and future of women's rights in the special "Celebrate Equality: The Future of Women's Rights."

Celebrate Equality: The Beijing Declaration and Women's Rights
