leap day

Saturday is Leap Day! Here's what you should know about Feb. 29

Saturday is Feb. 29, a.k.a. leap day, a date that appears on our calendars only once every four years.

Leap day is added because it takes the Earth 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to orbit the sun -- almost an extra quarter of a day per year. If you count the quarter of a day up for each year, you get an extra day added every fourth year.

RELATED: How leap years and days work and why we have them

With the extra day comes extra intrigue. According to folk tradition, marriage-minded women could propose to their boyfriends on leap day. And legend has it that in Scotland, any man who refused would be issued a fine.

In Greece, however, leap year is considered unlucky. Marriages in a leap year will end in divorce, according to superstition.

Moms have a one in 1,461 chance of giving birth on leap day, meaning only 0.07% of the population are so-called "leapers."

For some, being a leaper is special, especially for Mary Ann Brown, who started a party for her fellow Feb. 29 babies in 1988. Her hometown, Anthony, Texas, has thrown a party every leap year since and has declared itself "Leap Year Capital of the World."

Every year since, the town has invited leapers from all over the world to celebrate with a Feb. 29 parade!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayleap dayu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEAP DAY
How leap years work and why we have them
California twin boys to age differently after only one born on Leap Day
New Jersey woman celebrates 100 years on her 25th birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 being tested for coronavirus in NYC, states to begin own testing
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Stocks plunge on virus fears, head for worst week since 2008: WATCH LIVE
New York snow: 2 feet down, 2 more to go!
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
3 arrested after man shot near NY transportation center
NYC handing out free reusable bags ahead of plastic bag ban
Show More
Bail reform: Sex offender freed after school playground arrest
Lady Gaga's dad blames homeless for NYC restaurant's struggles
Vacant and dilapidated 'Zombie home' torn down on Long Island
Woman charged with murder in fatal NYC ATM attack
3 bills aim to increase pedestrian safety after deadly week in NYC
More TOP STORIES News