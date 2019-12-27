Society

Security measures being put in place for New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Security measures are already being put in place for the New Year's Eve Times Square ball drop. There's also a new way to stay up to date with key alerts and notifications.

You can text the keyword NEWYEARSEVE to 692692 (NYCNYC) to receive updates about weather, road closures, traffic delays and more.

"We are thrilled to partner once more with Times Square Alliance to keep spectators informed at the click of a button. By texting NEWYEARSEVE to 692692, we are making it easy for anyone to receive real-time information about this year's event. As we celebrate the New Year together, I want to wish everyone a safe and prosperous 2020," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said.

"Once again, it is impossible to overstate our gratitude to the NYPD for their work to make Times Square safe, not only on New Year's Eve, but every day of the year. With this system, implemented by NYC Emergency Management last year, it has become easier to get the word out quickly with real-time information that will continue the City's efforts to make this event as safe as it can be," Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance said.

Tips for attending the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square:
- Arrive early. The New York City Police Department will begin closing down access to Times Square starting at 38th Street and Broadway, and moving north as revelers arrive. Viewing areas will start at 43rd Street and move north. Access to Times Square on the evening of December 31 will be from 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue only.
- Heavy traffic conditions and road closures are expected, so mass transit is strongly encouraged.

- Please note that the MTA has advised that some entrances/exits at Times Square-42 St Station may be temporarily closed for crowd control. Visit mta.info for more information.
- Dress for the weather.

You can visit www.timessquarenyc.org for additional tips and information.

