Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in New Jersey community

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sign on a home getting remodeled has sparked a controversy in one New Jersey community.The sign on the house in Packanack Lake says in Arabic: "What God has willed. God bless."Anonymous fliers recently read in part: "Un-American building..please fly our flag proudly."But if the sign struck a nerve, the flier has also brought strong condemnation from many residents."I think there is a kind of racism in here," said one resident."It's un-American to treat people like this," another resident said."The only people that are not welcome here are the people who wrote that letter," said resident Linda Cattuna.Jose Rosario made the sign as a surprise gift to the homeowner, who is still waiting to move in.He is the contractor, a US Army vet."The only thing I do is look back and see the flag hanging there, proud as it can be and somebody with that kind of hate," said Rosario "It's pretty emotional.""I just wanna come to see what they say. That's all," said homeowner Dr. Mahmoud Elsanaa.Elsanaa, at a neighborhood meeting Wednesday night, said he just wants this all to go away. But some don't want that."It's just that it seems un-American to me," said resident Judy Jack. ("What's un-American about it?", we asked) "A sign that is written that big in a foreign language. That's all," she said.Residents here admit that some are uncomfortable with the sign but they insist it is a very small minority."There's gonna be a small element of people that are afraid and intimidated by what they don't understand," said resident Mike Lamb."What's wrong with 'God bless' on a sign? It doesn't violate any municipal laws," said Wayne Mayor Chris Vergano.The longtime Republican mayor got the flier in the mail, with no return address. He calls it disgusting."I met the family," said Vergano. "They're very nice people. They have three great children that are involved, already living in our community."----------