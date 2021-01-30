Society

Six Flags adds last piece of track to record roller coaster 'Jersey Devil'

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's Six Flags amusement park wants to take roller coaster enthusiasts on a record-breaking ride.

The final piece of track has been put in place on the "Jersey Devil."

The "topping off" 130 feet in the sky marks the completion of track construction on Six Flags Great Adventure's highly-anticipated scream machine.

Stretching over 3,000 feet and reaching speeds of 58 miles per hour, it's being being billed as the world's tallest, longest and fastest single-rail coaster.

Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements including three dramatic inversions.

Following the topping off, construction, maintenance, and engineering teams will focus on:

- Installing the chain link lift mechanism that will hoist riders to the top of the 13-story hill

- Adding four devilishly-designed trains that feature an inline style, with riders sitting low and single file while straddling the smooth, I-beam track

- Building the ride station including a moving platform, transfer track, maintenance area and queue;

- Installing the ride controls

- Extensive ride testing

- Inspections and NJ state certification.

Daredevils can expect to climb aboard at some point later this year.

