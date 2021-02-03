Society

Slain Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in DC

WASHINGTON -- The body of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

The arrival of Sicknick's remains at 9:30 p.m. was solemn, with dozens of Capitol police standing at attention as his urn was carried up the Capitol steps.

The viewing period Tuesday night was for members of his department and will continue into Wednesday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects to Sicknick late Tuesday night.



Lawmakers will have a chance to pay tribute to Sicknick before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery later in the day.

Sicknick was killed during the siege at the Capitol in January.

The New Jersey State Police escorted his family to Washington in coordination with Delaware and Maryland state police.

"The state police is humbled and honored to be a part of honoring his phenomenal life as a as a family member from New Jersey," Colonel Pat Callahan said.

In a statement, family members thanked the Congressional leadership for bestowing the honor on Sicknick. They also expressed their gratitude to everyone who has offered condolences.

Sicknick, 42, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

During the Capitol siege, as rioters seething over President Donald Trump's election loss stormed the building, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died the next day.

In a joint statement last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: "On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick's family during this sad time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
