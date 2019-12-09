Society

Tree vendor in SoHo selling 20-foot fir for $6,500

By Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vendor in SoHo Is selling what is likely the city's most expensive Christmas tree.

'SoHo Trees' is offering 20-foot Fraser firs at $6,500 a pop.

Other vendors nearby are selling similar trees for less - but not by much.

The salesman insists the high tree price - at $325 per foot isn't fazing buyers.

Vendors blame the hefty price tags on a shortage this season of the favored Fraser fir.

