Tree vendor in SoHo selling 20-foot fir for $6,500

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vendor in SoHo Is selling what is likely the city's most expensive Christmas tree.'SoHo Trees' is offering 20-foot Fraser firs at $6,500 a pop.Other vendors nearby are selling similar trees for less - but not by much.The salesman insists the high tree price - at $325 per foot isn't fazing buyers.Vendors blame the hefty price tags on a shortage this season of the favored Fraser fir.----------