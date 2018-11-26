Subway riders enjoy throwback to 1930s on holiday nostalgia trains

NEW YORK (WABC) --Thousands of MTA subway riders enjoyed a throwback to the 1930s.
MTA nostalgia trains rolled through Manhattan on Sunday and will continue running through New Year's Eve.
The vintage 1930s R1 train features rattan seats and ceiling fans. It takes riders through a unique route, starting at the 2nd Avenue F station in Lower Manhattan and ending at West 125th Street in Harlem.
