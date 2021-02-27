Society

Teacher steps in after young student cries over zoom because she was hungry

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A young girl's desperate situation set off a wave of goodwill.

A teacher saw a third-grade student crying during class over zoom.

The teary-eyed girl revealed she was hungry, and her mom had lost her job.

A social worker helped them get food from the 'Fulfill Food Bank at the Jersey Shore.' Donations soon started pouring in for the girl's family.

"Her mom had worked in the restaurant industry and had lost her job at the start of the pandemic," said Director of Development Linda Kellner, "And as it turns out, the entire family was hungry."

The food bank has seen a 40 percent increase in demand for donations since the onset of the pandemic.

They are also seeing more and more people stepping up to give.

Kellner says the girl's mother is now working as a dishwasher to provide a basic income but is still receiving food every day because of Fulfill's gracious donors.

