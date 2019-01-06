These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5022649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the latest details.

A New York City lawyer was arrested on charges of assaulting several women in 2014 and 2015. In Texas, a man was charged with murder in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, in what authorities said was a case of mistaken identity. And a family of five was rescued from a fire in their Bronx apartment, thanks to the quick action of FDNY firefighters.Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.Police arrested Brooklyn lawyer Rashaun Kelley, 35, for a series of attacks four years ago in the East Village, Lower East Side and Harlem, in what a prosecutor called it a 'one-man sex assault spree.'Police say 57-year-old Julia Morales of Lindenhurst had just left a restaurant with her husband when they were struck by a car driven by a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter responding to a house fire call.Police were searching for the driver who struck two pedestrians near Verona Avenue and Broadway in Newark.early Sunday morning and then fled the scene.Prosecutors said Sunday that the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl as she rode in her family's vehicle in Texas stemmed from a case of mistaken identity.A family of five in the Bronx was recovering from their injuries following a fire that destroyed their apartment Saturday. They were rescued by New York's Bravest from Engine 66 after the apartment filled with smoke with the family inside.