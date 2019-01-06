These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --A New York City lawyer was arrested on charges of assaulting several women in 2014 and 2015. In Texas, a man was charged with murder in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, in what authorities said was a case of mistaken identity. And a family of five was rescued from a fire in their Bronx apartment, thanks to the quick action of FDNY firefighters.
Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
Lawyer arrested in connection with NYC rapes
Police arrested Brooklyn lawyer Rashaun Kelley, 35, for a series of attacks four years ago in the East Village, Lower East Side and Harlem, in what a prosecutor called it a 'one-man sex assault spree.'
Volunteer firefighter's car strikes pedestrians while responding to LI fire call
Police say 57-year-old Julia Morales of Lindenhurst had just left a restaurant with her husband when they were struck by a car driven by a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter responding to a house fire call.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run in Newark
Police were searching for the driver who struck two pedestrians near Verona Avenue and Broadway in Newark.early Sunday morning and then fled the scene.
Suspects in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl fired at wrong vehicle
Prosecutors said Sunday that the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl as she rode in her family's vehicle in Texas stemmed from a case of mistaken identity.
FDNY rescues family of 5 after smoky fire destroys apartment
A family of five in the Bronx was recovering from their injuries following a fire that destroyed their apartment Saturday. They were rescued by New York's Bravest from Engine 66 after the apartment filled with smoke with the family inside.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTubean