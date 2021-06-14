Thousands gather for in-person Long Island Pride Festival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10777385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan is celebrating Pride Month big time -- with a huge, eye-catching lights display.

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Pride Festival was live and in-person again on Sunday, after having to skip last year because of the pandemic.The four-hour concert and festivities were held in Eisenhower Park.The event's organizer, the LGBT Network says after selling out at the capacity limit of 1,200 people, they were given the go-ahead to raise capacity to 4,000.Sunday's headliner was the Queen tribute band, 'Almost Queen.'----------