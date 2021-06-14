Society

Thousands gather for in-person Long Island Pride Festival

By Eyewitness News
EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Pride Festival was live and in-person again on Sunday, after having to skip last year because of the pandemic.

The four-hour concert and festivities were held in Eisenhower Park.



The event's organizer, the LGBT Network says after selling out at the capacity limit of 1,200 people, they were given the go-ahead to raise capacity to 4,000.

Sunday's headliner was the Queen tribute band, 'Almost Queen.'

Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan is celebrating Pride Month big time -- with a huge, eye-catching lights display.



