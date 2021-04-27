Society

Tribute unveiled for 1st female borough president of Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Tribute unveiled for 1st female borough president of Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- New York City officials unveiled a lasting tribute to the first female borough president of Queens.

Current Queens Borough President Donovan Richards presided over a ceremony Monday to unveil the sign for One Clair Shulman Way in front of Queens Borough Hall.

Shulman died last August at the age of 94.



She served as the Queens Borough President from 1986 until 2002 and is remembered as a larger-than-life figure with the ability to get things done.

"She knew how to assert herself and play an effective role in a wide range of issues," Richards said. "Including those related to land use, the development of the city's expense and capital budgets, economic development and health care. So many institutions around the borough are here because of the work of Claire Shulman."

Richards also said Shulman is responsible for the economic revitalization of many Queens communities and the expansion of the borough's infrastructure.

ALSO READ | New York state to lose Congressional seat after new census count
EMBED More News Videos

New York state's delegation will shrink from 27 to 26. It is one of seven states losing a member of congress as a result of the 2020 census.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyqueensnew york citystreet renamingqueens newsmemorial
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
NY high school student killed in crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
COVID Vaccine Updates: Some CT clinics won't require appointments
NY loses Congressional seat by smallest margin ever
Man intentionally set his house on fire with roommates inside: Police
20-year-old man sitting in car shot, killed in NYC
Attorney: Black man killed by NC deputies shot in back of head
Show More
LI supermarket reopens following deadly shooting
AccuWeather: Milder mix
NJ to ease restrictions for outdoor, indoor events
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale
Justice Department opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
More TOP STORIES News