Trump Plaza in Atlantic City implosion on Wednesday: Everything you should know

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- The crumbling former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City is coming down on Wednesday morning.The implosion is scheduled to happen at 9 a.m.Watchof the implosion on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.Trump Plaza opened in 1984, and was the site of numerous high-profile boxing matches that Trump, then a real estate developer, attended.It shut down in 2014 and has fallen into disrepair, necessitating its demolition.Its current owner, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, has not announced future plans for the site.A public viewing area for the implosion will be set up at Bader Field. It will cost $10 per car to park.Atlantic City police have announced closures to vehicles and pedestrians in the area of the detonation zone.-Pacific Avenue eastbound will be detoured at Georgia Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.-Pacific Avenue westbound will be detoured at Arkansas Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.-Mississippi Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.-Columbia Place between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.-Missouri Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.-The Boardwalk and Beach between Georgia Avenue and Arkansas Avenue will be closed.-Atlantic Avenue will be open to all traffic and is recommended to be used.----------