September 11: Reading of the names of those killed on 9/11

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget," and drawing attention to the terror attacks' continued toll on first responders.Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 19 years.The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives listen for the names of their loved ones. This year they were pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.Reading of the Names: Last Names A through BReading of the Names: Last Names CReading of the Names: Last Names D-EReading of the Names: Last Names FReading of the Names: Last Names G-HReading of Names: Last Names I-KReading of Names: Last Names LReading of Names: Last Names MReading of Names: Last Names N-OReading of Names: Last Names P-QReading of Names: Last Names RReading of Names: Last Names S