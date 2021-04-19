Society

Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on New Jersey beaches

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on New Jersey beaches

SANDY HOOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dedicated group of volunteers called 'Clean Ocean Action' Is working to keep Garden State beaches safe.

It is an important effort as discarded PPE continues to collect along the Jersey Shore.



The group picked up 64 masks in Sandy Hook alone. Normally the group has 3,500 volunteers, but on Saturday, that number grew to 5,500.

Other odd items the group collected include a GI Joe doll, toilet brush, and a mini-fridge.

ALSO READ | Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator
EMBED More News Videos

Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysandy hookmonmouth countybeachesjersey shore
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for 2 women who stole valuable necklace off 84-year-old Asian woman
Queens Sikh community mourns victims of FedEx mass shooting
Man reportedly caught trespassing at Taylor Swift's building in TriBeCa
Man injured as firefighters battle blaze in home with heavy clutter
Day care center raid turns up drugs, guns cash: Police
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment
Show More
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus
More TOP STORIES News