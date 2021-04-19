Volunteers help to clean discarded masks on New Jersey beaches

It is an important effort as discarded PPE continues to collect along the Jersey Shore.
The group picked up 64 masks in Sandy Hook alone. Normally the group has 3,500 volunteers, but on Saturday, that number grew to 5,500.
Other odd items the group collected include a GI Joe doll, toilet brush, and a mini-fridge.
ALSO READ | Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip