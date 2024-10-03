  • Full Story
Toddler has sassiest reaction to coloring time | WATCH

ByYi-Jin Yu ABCNews logo
Thursday, October 3, 2024 4:18PM
Watch this toddler's sassy reaction when her teacher tells her to color in a frog
Watch this toddler's sassy reaction when her teacher tells her to color in a frog

A toddler had the sassiest response to coloring time and we can't help but laugh.

Erin Shumate shared a clip of the funny moment with her daughter on TikTok, captioning the video, "Its the attitude for me #babiesoftiktok #facialexpressions." The video has already been viewed over 16 million times since Aug. 4.

Shumate's daughter, 18-month-old Salem was at Bible school in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina when she was asked to color a frog illustration but as Shumate told Storyful, "she clearly was not having it."

In the 18-second clip, Salem hilariously pouts and crosses her arms when her teacher offers a green crayon to her.

"Now listen, don't you look at me like that!" Salem's teacher continued playfully in the video. "You uncross them arms and you color that frog right now!"

