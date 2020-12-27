Watch: Bill, Lauren, and Lee share holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9115997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter, Lauren Glassberg, and Lee Goldberg read holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers on Christmas morning.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bill Ritter, Lauren Glassberg, and Lee Goldberg continued their 20-year tradition of reading holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers on Christmas morning.Watch the greetings they read during Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. above and below you can view the greetings they read during Eyewitness News at 6 a.m.Hundreds of messages were submitted and while not all of them were read on air, they were all read and appreciated by Bill, Lauren, and Lee.Thank you for helping to make the season brighter for all of us here at Eyewitness News. Happy holidays!----------