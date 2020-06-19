Welcome to ABC7 Unite

ABC7 Unite

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV seeks to bridge divides by engaging our viewers with stories surrounding race and racism in our communities, in addition to providing online resources for race, anti-racism, and inclusion.
Please visit abc7ny.com/unite to see all of our stories and resources.

Artist paints biblical scenes featuring African-Americans

Source of Knowledge Bookstore in Newark's book club thriving despite pandemic

Sade Baderinwa's intimate in-person candid interview with our NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea

Here and Now: The Race to Justice

A profile of the founding members of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York (also viewable in the above video player)

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation

Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing

Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube

WABC resources
Here & Now episode archive
Report a correction or typo
