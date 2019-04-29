Westchester County cancels contract with new Rye Playland management company

RYE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County is canceling its contract with the company that was set to manage Rye Playland.It comes nearly a year after county Executive George Latimer released a report criticizing the terms of the contract with Standard Amusements.The deal was a marquee initiative of his predecessor.Latimer gave 30 days' notice of the termination.Latimer says his administration wants to see Playland "succeed and thrive," but he says he does not see that happening under the current arrangement.Standard Amusements says the move improperly terminates the contract and could lead to a lawsuit, and that the administration has been negotiating in bad faith. The company called the decision "deeply disappointing and devastatingly false" and said "it exposes taxpayers to hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from Playland's extensive capital needs and needless litigation."Latimer said the decision was made to protect taxpayers and came after an extended review and discussion of the provisions of the agreement made by the prior administration three years ago, and more recently, after extended negotiations between counsel for the county and Standard Amusements.He said the election to terminate is based on Standard Amusements' failure to cure its various material defaults under the contract that were laid out in the county's letter to Standard Amusements on December 7, 2018.Latimer alleges Standard Amusements has improperly claimed millions of dollars as part of its contractually defined Manager's Investment obligation, which is supposed to represent capital improvements at Playland, and that the company claimed it invested over $5.7 million in the park when an audit showed that money was spent on salaries, meals, travel, advertisements, marketing, consulting fees, and legal fees.Full text of Latimer's statement:----------