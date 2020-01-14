Society

Americans drank less wine for first time in 25 years

Wine has been around for thousands of years but Americans are apparently sipping less of it these days.

According to new research by the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, wine consumption in the U.S. decreased in 2019 for the first time in 25 years, posting a -0.9% volume loss from the year prior.

Sparkling wine grew last year by almost 4% but it wasn't enough to offset the decrease in the large still wine category, according to the data.

The last volume loss in the still wine category occurred in 1994, according to the study.

But "wine" not?

Researchers attributed it to changing generational habits.

It appears Americans are opting for distilled spirits like agave, whisky, cognac and vodka.

Vodka remains the largest spirit category by volume in the U.S.

In total, spirits volume in the country grew by 2.3% last year, led by increases in mezcal (40%), Japanese whisky (23.1%), Irish whisky (8.6%), tequila (9.3%), U.S whiskey (5.5%), and cognac (4%).

Beer once again showed a decline in the U.S. in 2019, however craft beer consumption increased last year by 4.1%

The biggest booze growth was in the ready-to-drink category. Sales surged 50% last year, thanks in part to spiked seltzers like White Claw, Truly and Bon & Viv.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywinewine industrywhiskeydrinkingstudyalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Man desecrates altar during mass
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
NJ woman charged with murder in nail-clipper stabbing death
Show More
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
NY lawmakers, governor announce deal on limo safety regulations
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
Gov. Cuomo leads delegation to earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News