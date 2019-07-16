Society

Wisconsin boy gifts special doll to New York City girl who lost arm

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A young girl from the Bronx who lost her arm to a flesh-eating disease received a very special birthday gift.

Amillian, also known as Mimi, is 7 years old and was surprised with a special doll that looks just like her last Friday.

A 9-year-old boy named Rylan from Wisconsin helped raise the money for Mimi's doll as part of his birthday fundraiser.

The doll mirrors Mimi's limb differences and has the same hair color, skin tone and style. She has named her Precious.

Mimi experienced a fever and arm pain in November 2017. Days after the pain started, she was rushed to the hospital to be treated for septic shock and a flesh-eating disease due to Group A Streptococcus.

She suffered multi-organ failure and underwent nearly a dozen procedures before doctors saved her life by amputating her left arm.

She had to undergo months of rehabilitation and therapy but learned how to walk, self-care skills, tie her shoes, play basketball and more -- all with one arm.

Mimi and her mother recently traveled to Middletown, New York, where she was fitted for a new prosthetic arm.

Mimi will enter second grade in the fall at Blythedale Children's Hospital's on-site school, Mt. Pleasant Blythedale School.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybronxnew york citygood newsfeel goodamputeeflesh eating bacteria
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
24 hospitalized after suspected CO poisoning at NYC church
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Burglar in Queens smells woman's shoe, performs lewd act
Woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say
Show More
Queens deli owner struck in face with power drill, loses teeth
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted photos of corpse
AccuWeather Forecast: Still hot, more humid
Mount Vernon mayor has new police chief taken into custody
R. Kelly held without bond on federal sex crime charges
More TOP STORIES News