SOCIETY

California woman calls police on 8-year-old girl for selling water

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato reports on the viral video involving a woman calling police on an 8-year-old girl. (WPVI)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (WABC) --
A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to San Francisco Giants fans.

The controversial call was caught on video.

The woman, dubbed "Permit Patty" by those on social media but later identified as Alison Ettel, said that the little girl was "loudly" selling water outside her apartment for hours. The child's mother, Erin Austin, confronted the caller.

"She comes out and demands the permit for my daughter," the girl's mother said. "She said if we didn't give it to her, she'd call the cops. So I said, 'OK, call the cops.' And she did."
EMBED More News Videos

Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water goes viral. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.


Ettel told ABC News that she never spoke to the little girl. However, she said her building's security guard first tried to get the girl and her mom to keep the noise down or move.

Ettel said she "did phone the police but not to report them" and that she "simply wanted to know if what they were doing was legal."

Austin posted a video on Instagram stories showing her daughter out selling water again.

A little girl sells water in San Francisco in this screenshot from Instagram stories.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenpoliceviralviral videosocial mediaparentingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News