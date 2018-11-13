SOCIETY

Texas woman celebrates divorce by using explosives to blow up wedding dress

A woman celebrated the end of her marriage by blowing up her wedding dress.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas --
A Texas woman celebrated the end of her 14-year marriage with a bang: by blowing up her wedding dress.

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler tells sister station ABC13 she used 20 pounds of the explosive target material Tannerite for the blast, which could be heard for miles Saturday night on her family's farm, west of San Antonio.

Santleben-Stiteler's divorce was finalized the day before. She said she had originally just wanted to burn the dress. Her dad had the idea to blow it up.

It took her just one shot from a rifle to set the explosives off 200 yards away.

About 40 friends and family were there to cheer Santleben-Stiteler on.

