Brooklyn woman hangs signs on A train after losing 'priceless' ring

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A woman in Brooklyn is desperate to find a sentimental ring she thinks she lost on the subway.

Sandra Bueno has posted signs inside the A train -- the train she was riding last Thursday when she lost her grandmother's ring on her way to work.

The white gold ring with an aquamarine stone was passed down to Bueno's mother who then passed it down to her.

She says it's priceless.

"People ask me, what is the value of the ring, and I have no idea," Bueno said. "It's more about the sentimental value and what it means."

She says she will give a reward to anyone who can return the ring to her.

Anyone who thinks they may have found the ring is asked to email mygrandmaring@gmail.com.

