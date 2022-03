Man convicted of Chanel robbery in SoHo facing 40 years behind bars

EMBED >More News Videos A group of tenants in the Bronx called 7 On Your Side Investigates after a homeless man started living in the stairwell of their apartment building. Dan Krauth has more on this development.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A jury convicted the man behind a heist targeting the SoHo Chanel boutique.Eric Spencer, 30, had bragged on social media about stealing so many bags he could open his own boutique.Now he's convicted on two counts of robbery and could spend up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing will be determined by the judge.He was accused of reaching into his waistband to indicate he had a weapon, causing security at the store to back off.Prosecutors say Spencer and three accomplices made off with more than $200,000 in luxury goods back on February 2, 2021 Spencer will be sentenced on June 30, 2022.