Man convicted of Chanel robbery in SoHo facing 40 years behind bars

By Eyewitness News
Brooklyn man convicted of robbing Chanel store in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A jury convicted the man behind a heist targeting the SoHo Chanel boutique.

Eric Spencer, 30, had bragged on social media about stealing so many bags he could open his own boutique.

Now he's convicted on two counts of robbery and could spend up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing will be determined by the judge.

He was accused of reaching into his waistband to indicate he had a weapon, causing security at the store to back off.



Prosecutors say Spencer and three accomplices made off with more than $200,000 in luxury goods back on February 2, 2021.

Spencer will be sentenced on June 30, 2022.

